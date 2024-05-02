Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Shares Up 4.5%

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.75 and last traded at $15.68. Approximately 46,262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 395,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kyverna Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.
Read Our Latest Report on KYTX
Kyverna Therapeutics Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Iii Gp, Llc bought 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,900,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Kyverna Therapeutics Company Profile
Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.
