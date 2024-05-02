Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) traded down 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.39 and last traded at $10.51. 58,786 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 500,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Ivanhoe Electric alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 46.23% and a negative net margin of 3,259.77%. The business had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Analysts predict that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Graham Richard Thomas Boyd acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 6,510 shares in the company, valued at $48,434.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ivanhoe Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 118.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.