Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $910.84 and last traded at $898.20. 2,088,596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 9,622,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $890.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $954.38.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 14.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $952.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $577.91.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,252 shares of company stock worth $29,950,223. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.