Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Down 0.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $245.00 to $200.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Advanced Micro Devices traded as low as $141.16 and last traded at $143.95. 22,294,568 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 71,857,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.27.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.24.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 26,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 6,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $27,760,000. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 7,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,190,000 after buying an additional 9,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $232.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

