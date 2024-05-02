Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $71.00. The stock had previously closed at $64.23, but opened at $58.33. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Kforce shares last traded at $62.01, with a volume of 30,285 shares traded.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Kforce from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kforce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.
Kforce Stock Up 1.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.88 and its 200 day moving average is $66.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.88.
Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Kforce had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $351.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kforce Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Kforce’s payout ratio is 52.60%.
About Kforce
Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.
