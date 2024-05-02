Short Interest in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Drops By 5.9%

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 341,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 362,300 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Core Molding Technologies Price Performance

CMT opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Core Molding Technologies has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $30.09.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.19. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $73.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Molding Technologies will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

View Our Latest Research Report on CMT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the third quarter worth about $125,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.