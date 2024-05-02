BioGaia AB (publ) (BIOGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.63 on May 30th

BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.6344 per share on Thursday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from BioGaia AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.20.

BioGaia AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIOGY opened at $9.72 on Thursday. BioGaia AB has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $12.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15.

BioGaia AB (publ) Company Profile

BioGaia AB (publ), a healthcare company, provides probiotic products worldwide. The company operates through Pediatrics, Adult Health, and Other segments. The Pediatrics segment offers drops, oral rehydration solutions, and gut health tablets, as well as cultures that are used as an ingredient in infant formula.

