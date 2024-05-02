Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Ault Alliance Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AULT opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. Ault Alliance has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1,152.00.
Ault Alliance Company Profile
