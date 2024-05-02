Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Ault Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AULT opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. Ault Alliance has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1,152.00.

Ault Alliance Company Profile

Ault Alliance, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides customized solutions for the military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through eight segments: Energy and Infrastructure, Technology and Finance, SMC, Sentinum, GIGA, TurnOnGreen, ROI, and Ault Disruptive.

