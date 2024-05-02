Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the asset manager on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.

Lazard has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years. Lazard has a payout ratio of 47.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lazard to earn $4.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.4%.

Lazard Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE LAZ opened at $38.21 on Thursday. Lazard has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $42.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.38 and a 200-day moving average of $35.61. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -109.17 and a beta of 1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Lazard had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LAZ shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Lazard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research raised Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Lazard from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Lazard in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Insider Transactions at Lazard

In related news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $2,951,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,950,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

