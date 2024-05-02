Short Interest in Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Rises By 6.8%

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 949,200 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 888,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9,492.0 days.
Charter Hall Group Stock Performance
CTOUF stock opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60. Charter Hall Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.78.
About Charter Hall Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Charter Hall Group
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.