Short Interest in Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Rises By 6.8%

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 949,200 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 888,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9,492.0 days.

Charter Hall Group Stock Performance

CTOUF stock opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60. Charter Hall Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.78.

About Charter Hall Group

Charter Hall is one of Australia's leading fully integrated property investment and funds management groups. We use our expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity to create value and generate superior returns for our investor customers. We've curated a diverse portfolio of high-quality properties across our core sectors Office, Industrial & Logistics, Retail and Social Infrastructure.

