UMA One Day Trading Volume Hits $11.42 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last seven days, UMA has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One UMA token can currently be bought for approximately $2.54 or 0.00004284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a market capitalization of $202.60 million and approximately $11.42 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About UMA

UMA was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 118,854,530 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,857,607 tokens. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

