CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading 7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $41.87 million and $2.24 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0520 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00008398 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012134 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001397 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00013049 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,232.62 or 1.00011549 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05068827 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $1,882,583.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

