Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.352 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a dividend payout ratio of 66.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.2%.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Trading Up 2.4 %
BWMX stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.30. 14,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,654. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.45.
About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.
Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.
