First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Raised to $252.00 at UBS Group

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $250.00 to $252.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on First Solar from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.40.

Get First Solar alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSLR

First Solar Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $4.50 on Thursday, hitting $173.08. 1,151,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,856. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.89 and its 200 day moving average is $157.84. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.37. First Solar has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.55.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Solar will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $338,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $338,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,536 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $422,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,584,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,620 shares of company stock worth $4,269,540. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $298,123,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its stake in First Solar by 948.8% in the third quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,186,646 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $191,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in First Solar by 125.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 848,623 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $137,130,000 after purchasing an additional 472,327 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in First Solar by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $422,861,000 after purchasing an additional 351,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP grew its stake in First Solar by 615.6% in the third quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 408,012 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $65,931,000 after purchasing an additional 350,996 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.