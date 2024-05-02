iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,737 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 206,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 99,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter.

IVLU traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.02. 37,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,849. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.51. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $28.58.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

