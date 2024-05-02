BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Stock Price Down 0.2%

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $757.14 and last traded at $759.86. Approximately 61,347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 617,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $761.28.

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 target price (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $845.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of $111.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $799.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $763.50.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total value of $765,272.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total transaction of $765,272.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,225.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,093 shares of company stock worth $64,108,533. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

