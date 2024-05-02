Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Down 1%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $553.60 and last traded at $553.73. Approximately 627,374 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,444,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $559.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Macquarie upped their target price on Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.15.

Get Netflix alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $603.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $524.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,839 shares of company stock worth $77,788,745. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.