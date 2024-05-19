Fiera Capital Corp Acquires New Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 32,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 676.4% during the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 37,952 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 139.1% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 64,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 37,425 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.85.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB opened at $134.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $145.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.71%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $61,398.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 520 shares in the company, valued at $70,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

