Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,871 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Extreme Networks worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,895,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,191,000 after buying an additional 1,877,727 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 540,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after acquiring an additional 21,203 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 167,176.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,409,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407,064 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth $1,613,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth $31,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Extreme Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

EXTR opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $32.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -166.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.88.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.