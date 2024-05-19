Fiera Capital Corp Has $687,000 Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,025 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 269.1% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154,989 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $127.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.60. The firm has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 16.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $111,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,967.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $111,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,967.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.15, for a total value of $127,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,715.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,272 shares of company stock worth $4,404,369 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

