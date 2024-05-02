Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Trading Up 0.3%

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $162.13 and last traded at $160.19. 853,972 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 3,112,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.70.

A number of analysts have commented on ZTS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.13.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.97. The company has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.12%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock worth $371,293 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Zoetis by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

