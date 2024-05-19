WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.9% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,945,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,532,000 after buying an additional 241,799 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,620,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,620,000 after buying an additional 498,647 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,169,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,908,000 after purchasing an additional 975,485 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,061,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,112,000 after purchasing an additional 26,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,436,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,867 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.86.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $154.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $372.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $175.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.07.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 29.68%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

