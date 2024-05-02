CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading Down 1.5%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.26 and last traded at $54.01. 213,922 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,778,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.83.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.15.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.72 million. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,057,615.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,992 shares of company stock worth $6,132,335. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. CWM LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

