Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Announces Earnings Results

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.07, reports. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter.

Deutsche Lufthansa Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $7.31. 19,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,727. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78.

Deutsche Lufthansa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2193 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, February 26th.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

