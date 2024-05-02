Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) CEO Purchases $32,000.00 in Stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) CEO Vishwas Seshadri purchased 10,000 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $106.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.62. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

ABEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 1,889.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 13,418 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $648,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 281,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 121,969 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 371,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 185,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

