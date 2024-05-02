Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO) Director Purchases C$25,000.00 in Stock

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) Director Steven Dean purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.
Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Performance
FEO stock opened at C$0.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of C$6.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06. Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.05 and a 52 week high of C$0.09.
About Oceanic Iron Ore
