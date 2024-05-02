Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO) Director Purchases C$25,000.00 in Stock

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) Director Steven Dean purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.

Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Performance

FEO stock opened at C$0.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of C$6.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06. Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.05 and a 52 week high of C$0.09.

About Oceanic Iron Ore

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

