First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Purchases $45,330.00 in Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $45,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 940,371 shares in the company, valued at $28,418,011.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Johnny Trotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 29th, Johnny Trotter acquired 500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.65 per share, with a total value of $14,825.00.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of FFIN opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.21. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $33.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $129.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

FFIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Financial Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

See Also

