Teekay Tankers (TNK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.69 per share for the quarter.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.81). Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The business had revenue of $194.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.93 million. On average, analysts expect Teekay Tankers to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Stock Performance

Teekay Tankers stock opened at $58.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of -0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.08. Teekay Tankers has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $64.42.

Teekay Tankers Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TNK. Bank of America raised Teekay Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

