Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,106 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 246.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock opened at $61.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.47. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $65.09. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

