Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 10,010 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,010 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,161,261,000 after buying an additional 9,393,992 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pfizer by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,927,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,817,055,000 after purchasing an additional 348,628 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 60,207,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,997,083,000 after buying an additional 5,185,453 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 30.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,054,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $797,901,000 after buying an additional 5,678,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,380,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $609,692,000 after buying an additional 101,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

NYSE:PFE opened at $27.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $153.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $40.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.25.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

