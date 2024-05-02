The Root Network (ROOT) Price Hits $0.0447

The Root Network (ROOT) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. The Root Network has a total market capitalization of $46.40 million and approximately $7.79 million worth of The Root Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, The Root Network has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One The Root Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0447 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About The Root Network

The Root Network launched on February 28th, 2023. The Root Network’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,038,925,778 tokens. The Root Network’s official Twitter account is @therootnetwork. The official website for The Root Network is www.therootnetwork.com. The Root Network’s official message board is linktr.ee/futureverse.

Buying and Selling The Root Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Root Network (ROOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. The Root Network has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 1,038,925,778 in circulation. The last known price of The Root Network is 0.04376871 USD and is up 6.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $8,185,893.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.therootnetwork.com/.”

