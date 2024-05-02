FY2025 EPS Estimates for TFI International Inc Reduced by Analyst (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of TFI International in a research report issued on Monday, April 29th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $11.49 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $12.31. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2026 earnings at $13.08 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded TFI International from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.91 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.57 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.543 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th.

