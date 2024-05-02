NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.78.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $155.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.90 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $38,701.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,866 shares in the company, valued at $521,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

