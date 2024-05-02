Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $5.00 Per Share

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Solar in a report released on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $5.00 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.01. The consensus estimate for Canadian Solar’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Canadian Solar from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CSIQ

Canadian Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $45.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average is $20.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 200.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. USCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 71.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.