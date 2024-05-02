Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $5.00 Per Share

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Solar in a report released on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $5.00 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.01. The consensus estimate for Canadian Solar’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share.
Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CSIQ
Canadian Solar Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $45.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average is $20.98.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 200.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. USCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 71.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Solar Company Profile
Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Solar
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.