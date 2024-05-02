Verge (XVG) Hits Market Cap of $80.89 Million

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $80.89 million and $7.61 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,849.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.39 or 0.00724539 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.16 or 0.00136215 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009970 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00043729 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.71 or 0.00213613 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00054270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.57 or 0.00099523 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

