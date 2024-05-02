Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 1,125 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of AT&T by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $16.92 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $121.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average of $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

