Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Holdings Increased by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 21,064 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 35,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of BN opened at $40.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.14. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The company has a market capitalization of $67.29 billion, a PE ratio of 66.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

