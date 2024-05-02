Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MDLZ. Barclays reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.75.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $70.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.87. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

