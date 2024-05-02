Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $159.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EL. StockNews.com cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $163.29.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $127.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 97.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $246.48.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 203.08%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

