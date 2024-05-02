Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 321 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,952 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $100.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.85 and a 52-week high of $129.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.24.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.60.

In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $908,734.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,439.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $908,734.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,439.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $489,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,208.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,753 shares of company stock worth $3,368,303 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

