Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 45,533 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,097,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,533 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in KE were worth $17,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. EWA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 20,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in KE by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd bought a new position in KE in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,269,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in KE by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,573,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 180,150 shares in the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.10 price target on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

KE Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BEKE opened at $14.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of -0.73. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.53.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. KE had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

KE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.351 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. KE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.93%.

About KE

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.