Analysts Set European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) PT at C$3.19

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.19.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins reduced their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Echelon Wealth Partners raised shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$3.30 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.85 to C$2.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$2.34 on Thursday. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$2.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.94, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$214.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.61%.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

