Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX)

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ABIVAX Société Anonyme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of ABIVAX Société Anonyme

Shares of ABVX opened at $15.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.57. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $17.02.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABVX. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,345,000. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,277,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,585,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,630,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,411,000. Institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Company Profile

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

