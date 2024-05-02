Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 1,028 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $376,000. Eos Management L.P. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 27,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 65,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $501,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $236.34 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71. The firm has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.53 and a 200 day moving average of $254.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APD has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.36.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

