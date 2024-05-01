One Day In July LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

One Day In July LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,353 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,662,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,218,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517,030. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.57. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $82.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,690.68 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2705 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.