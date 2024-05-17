Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) CEO Lynn J. Good Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.76. The company had a trading volume of 646,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,021. The stock has a market cap of $80.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $103.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duke Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.31.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

