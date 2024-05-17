Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) SVP Cornel B. Fuerer Sells 39,736 Shares of Stock

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of Corteva stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.29. 925,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,570,265. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $58.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 212,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 68.5% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 21,956 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter worth about $82,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Corteva by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CTVA

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.