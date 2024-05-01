Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 26,154 Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Avista by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,429,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,229,000 after purchasing an additional 159,668 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Avista by 20.0% during the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,822,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,987,000 after acquiring an additional 303,581 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Avista by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,820,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,944,000 after purchasing an additional 212,343 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Avista by 49.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,179,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,196,000 after acquiring an additional 390,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avista by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 996,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,249,000 after acquiring an additional 51,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Avista Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE AVA opened at $35.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.29. Avista Co. has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.50.

Avista Increases Dividend

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.06). Avista had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $504.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.475 dividend. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 85.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVA shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Avista Profile

(Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Further Reading

