Sage Rhino Capital LLC Buys 2,695 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,690 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 9.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays raised Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Banco Santander Price Performance

SAN stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.76. The company had a trading volume of 167,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,287. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17. The company has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $15.67 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.1027 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

