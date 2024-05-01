Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,901 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 306,136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,343,000 after acquiring an additional 46,398 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 49,219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,184,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Robbins Farley boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 9,303 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.67.

Autodesk Price Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $212.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.54 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.86 and a 200-day moving average of $235.68.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total transaction of $409,507.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,166 shares of company stock valued at $9,465,055 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.